Hegseth, Caine Hold Press Conference

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speak to members of the press at the Pentagon, May 5, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 08:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005459
|Filename:
|DOD_111679873
|Length:
|00:27:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
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