U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing participate in Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 10, 2026. The video concludes with Col. Steven Byrum, 100th ARW commander, and Col. Daniel Kobs, 352d Special Operations Wing deputy commander, signing the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 08:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1005457
|VIRIN:
|260210-F-RL213-4203
|Filename:
|DOD_111679795
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 100th ARW marks Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a proclamation signing at RAF Mildenhall., by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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