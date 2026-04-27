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    The 100th ARW marks Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a proclamation signing at RAF Mildenhall.

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    MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.09.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing participate in Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 10, 2026. The video concludes with Col. Steven Byrum, 100th ARW commander, and Col. Daniel Kobs, 352d Special Operations Wing deputy commander, signing the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 08:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1005457
    VIRIN: 260210-F-RL213-4203
    Filename: DOD_111679795
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

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    This work, The 100th ARW marks Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month with a proclamation signing at RAF Mildenhall., by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100th Air Refueing Wing
    SAPR Sexual Assault Prevention and Response

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