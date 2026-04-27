Competitors Test Their Grit On Stress Shoot and Hike During PLFTRC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005403" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multinational Soldiers compete in a strenuous stress shoot and hike up Kole Kole trail during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 4, 2026. The inaugural PLFTRC brings together allies and partners from across the Indo-Pacific to exchange best practices and build interoperability through competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)