Competitors Test Their Grit On Stress Shoot and Hike During PLFTRC

Multinational Soldiers compete in a strenuous stress shoot and hike up Kole Kole trail during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 4, 2026. The inaugural PLFTRC brings together allies and partners from across the Indo-Pacific to exchange best practices and build interoperability through competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 02:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005403
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-EL715-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111679263
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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