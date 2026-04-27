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    Competitors Test Their Grit On Stress Shoot and Hike During PLFTRC

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers compete in a strenuous stress shoot and hike up Kole Kole trail during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 4, 2026. The inaugural PLFTRC brings together allies and partners from across the Indo-Pacific to exchange best practices and build interoperability through competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 02:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005403
    VIRIN: 260504-A-EL715-1001
    Filename: DOD_111679263
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Competitors Test Their Grit On Stress Shoot and Hike During PLFTRC, by SGT Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Stress Shoot
    USARPAC
    Department of War
    sandbag carry
    PLFTRC
    Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge

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