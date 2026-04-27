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    Celebrating 250 Years of American Freedom: SGT Jorge Solis, MEDDAC Japan

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Marking 250 years of American independence, we invited our USAG Japan community to reflect on this question: “What does being an American mean to you?”

    In this episode, SGT Jorge Solis, assigned to MEDDAC Japan, shares his personal thoughts as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 01:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005402
    VIRIN: 260505-A-MS361-7210
    Filename: DOD_111679214
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating 250 Years of American Freedom: SGT Jorge Solis, MEDDAC Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    freedom 250

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