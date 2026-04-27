Marking 250 years of American independence, we invited our USAG Japan community to reflect on this question: “What does being an American mean to you?”
In this episode, SGT Jorge Solis, assigned to MEDDAC Japan, shares his personal thoughts as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 01:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1005402
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-MS361-7210
|Filename:
|DOD_111679214
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Celebrating 250 Years of American Freedom: SGT Jorge Solis, MEDDAC Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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