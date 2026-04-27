Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- Camp Zama Cherry Blossom Festival
- IMCOM-Pacific Large Fire Department of the Year
- Hands Dirty, Hearts Full
- Honoring a Legend: Exhibition Hockey Match
- Month of the Military Child Proclamation Signing Ceremony
- Teen Interns With DPTMS
- Active Shooter Training on Okinawa
- Easter Egg Hunt in Kyotango City
- My Army Post App
- ZMHS News Stories
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 01:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1005400
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-MS361-3302
|Filename:
|DOD_111679143
|Length:
|00:10:27
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse April - May 2026 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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