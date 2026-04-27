U.S. Soldiers, trainees of jungle operations training course (JOTC), maneuver through dense vegetation as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 3, 2026. U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers are tested on physical and mental endurance while learning essential jungle warfare skills. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 00:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005398
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-VC863-6784
|Filename:
|DOD_111679065
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers patrol the jungle in JOTC (Reel), by SGT Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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