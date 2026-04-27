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    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers patrol the jungle in JOTC (Reel)

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, trainees of jungle operations training course (JOTC), maneuver through dense vegetation as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 3, 2026. U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers are tested on physical and mental endurance while learning essential jungle warfare skills. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 00:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005398
    VIRIN: 260505-A-VC863-6784
    Filename: DOD_111679065
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers patrol the jungle in JOTC (Reel), by SGT Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan, Balikatan 2026, BK26, FriendsPartnersAllies, USARPAC, Operation Pathways

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