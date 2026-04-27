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    Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers conduct patrol lanes in jungle school (B-Roll)

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers, trainees of jungle operations training course, conduct patrol lanes during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, May 3, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 00:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005397
    VIRIN: 260505-A-VC863-8349
    Filename: DOD_111679052
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers conduct patrol lanes in jungle school (B-Roll), by SGT Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan, Balikatan 2026, BK26, FriendsPartnersAllies, USARPAC, Operation Pathways

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