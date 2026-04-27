U.S. and Philippine Army Soldiers, trainees of jungle operations training course, conduct patrol lanes during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, May 3, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 00:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005397
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-VC863-8349
|Filename:
|DOD_111679052
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S., AFP Soldiers conduct patrol lanes in jungle school (B-Roll), by SGT Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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