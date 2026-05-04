Lethal Kinetic Strike, May 4, 2026

On May 4, at the direction of the commander of U.S. Southern Command Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 23:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005395
|VIRIN:
|260505-D-D0465-1945
|Filename:
|DOD_111678960
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
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|0
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|0
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