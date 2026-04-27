Eighth Army Best Squad Competition Tests Endurance and Tactical Skill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005394" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army participate in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition on May 4, 2026. The squads represent different Eighth Army units and are tested through physically and mentally demanding events including the Army Fitness Test, obstacle course, stress shoot, and land navigation. These challenges assess each team’s endurance, tactical proficiency, and ability to perform under pressure in a competitive environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)