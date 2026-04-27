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    Eighth Army Best Squad Competition Tests Endurance and Tactical Skill

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army participate in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition on May 4, 2026. The squads represent different Eighth Army units and are tested through physically and mentally demanding events including the Army Fitness Test, obstacle course, stress shoot, and land navigation. These challenges assess each team’s endurance, tactical proficiency, and ability to perform under pressure in a competitive environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 23:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005394
    VIRIN: 260503-A-KB025-3967
    Filename: DOD_111678959
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

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    TAGS

    stress shoot
    readiness
    Best Squad
    Esprit de corp
    Indo Pacific Command
    U.S. Army

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