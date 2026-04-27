Eighth Army Best Squad Competition Tests Endurance and Tactical Skill

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army participate in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition on May 4, 2026. The squads represent different Eighth Army units and are tested through physically and mentally demanding events including the Army Fitness Test, obstacle course, stress shoot, and land navigation. These challenges assess each team’s endurance, tactical proficiency, and ability to perform under pressure in a competitive environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 23:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005394
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-KB025-3967
|Filename:
|DOD_111678959
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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