T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a land navigation assessment during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana on May 4, 2026. The annual competition brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the Army to earn the titles of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad”. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 23:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005392
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-BM801-1426
|Filename:
|DOD_111678944
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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