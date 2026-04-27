(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T2COM Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Jesse Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a land navigation course during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. The T2COM Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to prove they are highly skilled professionals and masters at their craft. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 23:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005386
    VIRIN: 260505-A-PF954-6455
    Filename: DOD_111678874
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition, by SPC Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    BestSquad
    T2COMBSC26
    BestofUSArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video