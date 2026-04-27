U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a land navigation course during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. The T2COM Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to prove they are highly skilled professionals and masters at their craft. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005386
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-PF954-6455
|Filename:
|DOD_111678874
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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