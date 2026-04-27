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    Kanoya Air Show Opening Ceremony 2026

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    KAGOSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    04.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    The opening ceremony for the Kanoya Air Show in the held at Kagoshima Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan, April 25, 2026. The reception was done to welcome service members into the prefecture in preparation for the show. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 22:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005385
    VIRIN: 260425-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678852
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kanoya Air Show Opening Ceremony 2026, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Okinawa
    Kagoshima Prefecture
    AFN

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