Kanoya Air Show Opening Ceremony 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005385" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The opening ceremony for the Kanoya Air Show in the held at Kagoshima Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan, April 25, 2026. The reception was done to welcome service members into the prefecture in preparation for the show. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)