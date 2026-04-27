Kanoya Air Show Opening Ceremony 2026

The opening ceremony for the Kanoya Air Show in the held at Kagoshima Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan, April 25, 2026. The reception was done to welcome service members into the prefecture in preparation for the show. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 22:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005385
|VIRIN:
|260425-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678852
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KAGOSHIMA, KAGOSHIMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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