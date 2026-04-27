video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005383" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers, ROK army soldiers, and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) participate in the 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March hosted by the 1st Signal Brigade on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2026. Although this event is part of Signal Month, Soldiers from various units within Eighth Army, along with different branches and foreign military personnel, participate in the ruck march course on Camp Humphreys. The march tests physical endurance and mental toughness while upholding a NATO-allied military tradition and strengthening international partnerships.