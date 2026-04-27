U.S. Army Soldiers, ROK army soldiers, and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) participate in the 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March hosted by the 1st Signal Brigade on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2026. Although this event is part of Signal Month, Soldiers from various units within Eighth Army, along with different branches and foreign military personnel, participate in the ruck march course on Camp Humphreys. The march tests physical endurance and mental toughness while upholding a NATO-allied military tradition and strengthening international partnerships.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 02:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005383
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-YJ885-7273
|Filename:
|DOD_111678748
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Norwegian Foot March, by PFC Junseo Koh, PFC Seung Pyo Shin and SGT Tyler Wassmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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