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    Norwegian Foot March

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2026

    Video by Pfc. Junseo Koh, Pfc. Seung Pyo Shin and Sgt. Tyler Wassmer

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, ROK army soldiers, and Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) participate in the 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March hosted by the 1st Signal Brigade on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2026. Although this event is part of Signal Month, Soldiers from various units within Eighth Army, along with different branches and foreign military personnel, participate in the ruck march course on Camp Humphreys. The march tests physical endurance and mental toughness while upholding a NATO-allied military tradition and strengthening international partnerships.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 02:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005383
    VIRIN: 260430-A-YJ885-7273
    Filename: DOD_111678748
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Foot March, by PFC Junseo Koh, PFC Seung Pyo Shin and SGT Tyler Wassmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    2ID
    USARPAC
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    NorwegianFootMarch
    U.S. Army

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