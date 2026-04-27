Region II Best Warrior Competition Day 1 Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005382" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and District of Columbia Army National Guards conduct an M4 zero range and undertake a Norwegian Pistol Qualification test during day one of the Region II Best Warrior Competition held in Camp Dawson, West Virginia, May 4, 2026. The annual competition tests participants on a range of warrior tasks, including physical fitness, marksmanship, and land navigation, to identify the top Soldier and noncommissioned officer who will advance to the National Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)