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    Region II Best Warrior Competition Day 1 Recap

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    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and District of Columbia Army National Guards conduct an M4 zero range and undertake a Norwegian Pistol Qualification test during day one of the Region II Best Warrior Competition held in Camp Dawson, West Virginia, May 4, 2026. The annual competition tests participants on a range of warrior tasks, including physical fitness, marksmanship, and land navigation, to identify the top Soldier and noncommissioned officer who will advance to the National Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 21:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005382
    VIRIN: 260505-A-IU060-4652
    Filename: DOD_111678747
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Region II Best Warrior Competition Day 1 Recap, by Officer Candidate Ayden Norcross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WVNG
    Best Warrior Competition
    R2BWC26
    Region 2 Best Warrior Competition

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