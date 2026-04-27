Region II Best Warrior Competition Day 1 Recap

Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and District of Columbia Army National Guards conduct an M4 zero range and undertake a Norwegian Pistol Qualification test during day one of the Region II Best Warrior Competition held in Camp Dawson, West Virginia, May 4, 2026. The annual competition tests participants on a range of warrior tasks, including physical fitness, marksmanship, and land navigation, to identify the top Soldier and noncommissioned officer who will advance to the National Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 21:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005382
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-IU060-4652
|Filename:
|DOD_111678747
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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