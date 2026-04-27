Dockworkers offload four U.S. Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicles at the Port of Saipan in Puerto Rico Village, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), April 26, 2026. The LMTVs were shipped into the port by U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions’ 52 and 62, both attached to Assault Craft Unit FIVE and operating from San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). The Department of War plays a key role in disaster response and all efforts are in close coordination with and in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency working with CNMI civil and local officials to recover from the impacts of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005377
|VIRIN:
|260426-F-TM624-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_111678618
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: LCACs’ 52, 62 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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