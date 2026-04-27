B-Roll: LCACs’ 52, 62 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005377" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dockworkers offload four U.S. Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicles at the Port of Saipan in Puerto Rico Village, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), April 26, 2026. The LMTVs were shipped into the port by U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions’ 52 and 62, both attached to Assault Craft Unit FIVE and operating from San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). The Department of War plays a key role in disaster response and all efforts are in close coordination with and in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency working with CNMI civil and local officials to recover from the impacts of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)