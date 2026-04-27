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    B-Roll: LCACs’ 52, 62 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response

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    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.26.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    36th Wing

    Dockworkers offload four U.S. Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicles at the Port of Saipan in Puerto Rico Village, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), April 26, 2026. The LMTVs were shipped into the port by U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushions’ 52 and 62, both attached to Assault Craft Unit FIVE and operating from San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). The Department of War plays a key role in disaster response and all efforts are in close coordination with and in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency working with CNMI civil and local officials to recover from the impacts of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 20:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005377
    VIRIN: 260426-F-TM624-3000
    Filename: DOD_111678618
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: SAIPAN, MP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: LCACs’ 52, 62 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    air cushion (LCAC)
    typhoon
    Disaster relief
    Landing craft
    Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (MTV) (LMTV)
    TyphoonSinlaku

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