T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

Soldiers perform a physical assessment during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. Competitors completed a modified Army Fitness Test (AFT) consisting of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank, pull-up and five-mile run with kit, demonstrating the speed, adaptability and enduring readiness of a modern day warfighter. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 20:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005376
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-YY901-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678616
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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