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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

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    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Soldiers perform a physical assessment during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. Competitors completed a modified Army Fitness Test (AFT) consisting of the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank, pull-up and five-mile run with kit, demonstrating the speed, adaptability and enduring readiness of a modern day warfighter. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 20:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005376
    VIRIN: 260504-A-YY901-3001
    Filename: DOD_111678616
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026, by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    T2COMBSC26, BestSquad, BestofUSArmy, JRTC

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