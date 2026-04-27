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    Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - Stress Shoot

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    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a stress shoot event during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 04, 2026. The event combines physical exertion with marksmanship tasks, requiring participants to engage targets accurately while fatigued, testing their composure, weapons handling, and decision-making under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 21:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005373
    VIRIN: 260505-A-QQ238-8389
    Filename: DOD_111678602
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - Stress Shoot, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Stress Shoot
    Hawaii
    Partners & Allies
    Schofield Barracks
    PLFTRC

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