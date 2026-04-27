Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - Stress Shoot

Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a stress shoot event during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 04, 2026. The event combines physical exertion with marksmanship tasks, requiring participants to engage targets accurately while fatigued, testing their composure, weapons handling, and decision-making under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 21:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005373
|VIRIN:
|260505-A-QQ238-8389
|Filename:
|DOD_111678602
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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