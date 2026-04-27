Soldiers with the Washington Army National Guard, Americas First Corps, U.S. Army Pacific, and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), conduct the opening ceremony for Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 4, 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise focused on the U.S. Singapore Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to build combat readiness, strengthen interoperability between the United States and Singapore armies, and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve, while enhancing security relations to build a cohesive U.S./SG partnership for a free Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 21:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005366
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-FC838-9903
|Filename:
|DOD_111678519
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Opening Ceremony Marks the Start of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026, by SGT Joshua Linfoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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