Opening Ceremony Marks the Start of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005366" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the Washington Army National Guard, Americas First Corps, U.S. Army Pacific, and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), conduct the opening ceremony for Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 4, 2026. Exercise Tiger Balm is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral exercise focused on the U.S. Singapore Armed Forces military-to-military relationship to build combat readiness, strengthen interoperability between the United States and Singapore armies, and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve, while enhancing security relations to build a cohesive U.S./SG partnership for a free Indo-Pacific region.