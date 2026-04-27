U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, take part in a range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization and a casualty evacuation rehearsal of concepts brief during Exercise Garnet Rattler, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between U.S. Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005363
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-MU704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678492
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk during Exercise Garnet Rattler, by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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