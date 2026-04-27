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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk during Exercise Garnet Rattler

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    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division and Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, take part in a range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization and a casualty evacuation rehearsal of concepts brief during Exercise Garnet Rattler, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between U.S. Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005363
    VIRIN: 260430-M-MU704-2001
    Filename: DOD_111678492
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines conduct range safety brief, F-15E Strike Eagle familiarization, CASEVAC ROC walk during Exercise Garnet Rattler, by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    FSB
    Garnet Rattler
    USMC
    JTAC

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