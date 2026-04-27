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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Fire Techniques and Shelter Crafting

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    PANAMA

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Service Members and Panamanian security institution members conduct fire techniques training to enhance survival skills in a jungle environment during the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, May 01, 2026. The training emphasizes jungle survival skills while strengthening coordination and partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 18:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005361
    VIRIN: 260501-A-CM201-6140
    Filename: DOD_111678419
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Fire Techniques and Shelter Crafting, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Interoberability
    partnership
    Panama
    JCSG-P
    JOTC-P
    ASCG-P

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