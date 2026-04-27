U.S. Service Members and Panamanian security institution members conduct fire techniques training to enhance survival skills in a jungle environment during the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, May 01, 2026. The training emphasizes jungle survival skills while strengthening coordination and partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005361
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-CM201-6140
|Filename:
|DOD_111678419
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Fire Techniques and Shelter Crafting, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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