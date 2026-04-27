Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Fire Techniques and Shelter Crafting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005361" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Service Members and Panamanian security institution members conduct fire techniques training to enhance survival skills in a jungle environment during the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, May 01, 2026. The training emphasizes jungle survival skills while strengthening coordination and partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)