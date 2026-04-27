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    2026 PFLTRC Urban Land Navigation

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    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational soldiers compete in an urban land navigation challenge during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 3, 2026. The event promotes interoperability, strengthens partnerships, and enhances collective readiness among participating nations through shared training and competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005355
    VIRIN: 260503-A-QQ238-8912
    Filename: DOD_111678392
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 PFLTRC Urban Land Navigation, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Stress Shoot
    Schofield Barracks
    Hawaii
    Partner & Allies
    PLFTRC

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