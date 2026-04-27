U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct fast-rope training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 29, 2026. Fast-roping is a helicopter insertion technique used to deploy troops or personnel quickly from a helicopter when landing is not feasible. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005354
|VIRIN:
|260429-M-FY307-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678375
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines conduct fast rope training, by LCpl Abigail Gatch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.