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    B-Roll: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines conduct fast rope training

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    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct fast-rope training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 29, 2026. Fast-roping is a helicopter insertion technique used to deploy troops or personnel quickly from a helicopter when landing is not feasible. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005354
    VIRIN: 260429-M-FY307-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111678375
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines conduct fast rope training, by LCpl Abigail Gatch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCRD
    5th Marines
    1st Marine Division
    fast rope training
    USMC
    San Diego

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