First Davis-Monthan Norwegian Foot March B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005353" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen and U.S. Soldiers assigned to various squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base participate in the first Norwegian Foot March at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March, originally developed in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for Norwegian service members, has become a global challenge for military members to test their physical and mental endurance. Participants must complete an 18.6-mile, or 30-kilometer, march while carrying a 25-pound, or 11-kilogram, rucksack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)