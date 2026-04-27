U.S. Airmen and U.S. Soldiers assigned to various squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base participate in the first Norwegian Foot March at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March, originally developed in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for Norwegian service members, has become a global challenge for military members to test their physical and mental endurance. Participants must complete an 18.6-mile, or 30-kilometer, march while carrying a 25-pound, or 11-kilogram, rucksack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005353
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-UE447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678364
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Davis-Monthan Norwegian Foot March B-roll, by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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