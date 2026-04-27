(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Davis-Monthan Norwegian Foot March B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen and U.S. Soldiers assigned to various squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base participate in the first Norwegian Foot March at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 2, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March, originally developed in 1915 as a test of marching endurance for Norwegian service members, has become a global challenge for military members to test their physical and mental endurance. Participants must complete an 18.6-mile, or 30-kilometer, march while carrying a 25-pound, or 11-kilogram, rucksack. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005353
    VIRIN: 260504-F-UE447-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678364
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Davis-Monthan Norwegian Foot March B-roll, by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    resiliency
    Norwegian Foot March
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video