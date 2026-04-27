B-roll package of a small organic blueberry farm. Victoria Carini and her family own and operate Organic Blueberries, LLC in West Olive, Michigan. They use crop insurance through the Risk Management Agency. In the video alongside Vicki is her husband, daughter, and granddaughter. Filmed in slow motion.
Agency: Risk Management Agency (RMA)
Footage filmed on 9/4/2024 by USDA/Kirsten Strough
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005348
|VIRIN:
|240904-O-UI255-6458
|Filename:
|DOD_111678287
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|WEST OLIVE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Package: Blueberry Grower Michigan, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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