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    Package: Blueberry Grower Michigan

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    WEST OLIVE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Kirsten Strough 

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    B-roll package of a small organic blueberry farm. Victoria Carini and her family own and operate Organic Blueberries, LLC in West Olive, Michigan. They use crop insurance through the Risk Management Agency. In the video alongside Vicki is her husband, daughter, and granddaughter. Filmed in slow motion.

    Agency: Risk Management Agency (RMA)

    Footage filmed on 9/4/2024 by USDA/Kirsten Strough

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 17:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005348
    VIRIN: 240904-O-UI255-6458
    Filename: DOD_111678287
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: WEST OLIVE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Package: Blueberry Grower Michigan, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    farmer
    fruit
    woman
    Female

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