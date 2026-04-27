Package: Blueberry Grower Michigan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005348" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll package of a small organic blueberry farm. Victoria Carini and her family own and operate Organic Blueberries, LLC in West Olive, Michigan. They use crop insurance through the Risk Management Agency. In the video alongside Vicki is her husband, daughter, and granddaughter. Filmed in slow motion.



Agency: Risk Management Agency (RMA)



Footage filmed on 9/4/2024 by USDA/Kirsten Strough