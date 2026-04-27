Emerging Threats - NDIA CBRN 2019

Moderator: BG William King, USA (Ret) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Senior Fellow-Executive Advisor, Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. Panelists: Dr. James Madsen Lead Clinical Consultant and Clinical Laboratory Director, Chemical Casualty Care Division, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense Dr. Andrew Kilianski Chief Intelligence Officer, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 17:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005347
|VIRIN:
|190731-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678275
|Length:
|00:56:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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