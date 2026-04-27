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    Emerging Threats - NDIA CBRN 2019

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    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2019

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Moderator: BG William King, USA (Ret) Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Senior Fellow-Executive Advisor, Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. Panelists: Dr. James Madsen Lead Clinical Consultant and Clinical Laboratory Director, Chemical Casualty Care Division, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense Dr. Andrew Kilianski Chief Intelligence Officer, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2019
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 17:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005347
    VIRIN: 190731-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678275
    Length: 00:56:10
    Location: US

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    This work, Emerging Threats - NDIA CBRN 2019, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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