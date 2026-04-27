Change of Charter Ceremony: Joint Product Manager Reconnaissance and Platform Integration

Change of Charter: Joint Product Manager Reconnaissance and Platform Integration from Lt. Col. Jeffrey R. Strauss to Lt. Col. Alan L. Stephens
Officiating Officer: Mr. Christopher R. Seacord, Joint Project Manager - CBRN Sensors
Outgoing Joint Product Manager: LTC Jeffrey R. Strauss
Incoming Joint Product Manager: LTC Alan L. Stephens
Narrator: CPT Gregory White
Music: Army Song Audio
Proffer – Arm/Flag Bearer: MSG Tantra Peyton
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 17:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005346
|VIRIN:
|200609-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678274
|Length:
|00:23:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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