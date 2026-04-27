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    Change of Charter Ceremony: Joint Product Manager Reconnaissance and Platform Integration

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    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Change of Charter: Joint Product Manager Reconnaissance and Platform Integration from Lt. Col. Jeffrey R. Strauss to Lt. Col. Alan L. Stephens


    Officiating Officer: Mr. Christopher R. Seacord, Joint Project Manager - CBRN Sensors
    Outgoing Joint Product Manager: LTC Jeffrey R. Strauss
    Incoming Joint Product Manager: LTC Alan L. Stephens
    Narrator: CPT Gregory White
    Music: Army Song Audio
    Proffer – Arm/Flag Bearer: MSG Tantra Peyton

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 17:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005346
    VIRIN: 200609-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678274
    Length: 00:23:52
    Location: US

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