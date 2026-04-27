U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Jocelyn Schermerhorn, commander of Air War College, describes specific courses that actively contribute to solving operational problems from the classrooms at Air University in Montgomery, Alabama, May, 4th, 2026. One example of this contribution is the Taiwan Deterrence Research Task Force at Air War College, who is collaborating with Indo-Pacom and PACAF to develop deterrence strategies for Taiwan and the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music
Item Title: Lucciola – Full Mix
Item ID: GOB038-001
Author username: Groove Addicts Outrageous Music Publishing, Bloody Glory Music
Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
Item License Code: QM2ZU2108362
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 17:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1005339
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-LO387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678262
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AWC: Solving Operational Problems - Brig. Gen. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.