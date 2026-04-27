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    AWC: Solving Operational Problems - Brig. Gen. Jocelyn Schermerhorn

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Jocelyn Schermerhorn, commander of Air War College, describes specific courses that actively contribute to solving operational problems from the classrooms at Air University in Montgomery, Alabama, May, 4th, 2026. One example of this contribution is the Taiwan Deterrence Research Task Force at Air War College, who is collaborating with Indo-Pacom and PACAF to develop deterrence strategies for Taiwan and the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music
    Item Title: Lucciola – Full Mix
    Item ID: GOB038-001
    Author username: Groove Addicts Outrageous Music Publishing, Bloody Glory Music
    Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs
    Item License Code: QM2ZU2108362

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 17:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1005339
    VIRIN: 260504-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678262
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, AWC: Solving Operational Problems - Brig. Gen. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Deterrence
    AETC
    Air War College
    AU
    AWC

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