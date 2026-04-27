AWC: Solving Operational Problems - Brig. Gen. Jocelyn Schermerhorn

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U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Jocelyn Schermerhorn, commander of Air War College, describes specific courses that actively contribute to solving operational problems from the classrooms at Air University in Montgomery, Alabama, May, 4th, 2026. One example of this contribution is the Taiwan Deterrence Research Task Force at Air War College, who is collaborating with Indo-Pacom and PACAF to develop deterrence strategies for Taiwan and the surrounding area. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)



Music licensed through Warner Chappell Production Music

Item Title: Lucciola – Full Mix

Item ID: GOB038-001

Author username: Groove Addicts Outrageous Music Publishing, Bloody Glory Music

Licensee: 42 ABW Public Affairs

Item License Code: QM2ZU2108362