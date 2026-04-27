Dr. Jason Roos's SMART PROC GOV CON 2021 Keynote Remarks

Dr. Jason Roos, Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, provided keynote remarks at the January 22, 2021 SMART PROC GOVCON conference (https://www.smartprocgovcon.com). Dr. Roos's remarks summarize the key themes and goals on the horizon for the JPEO-CBRND's program portfolio as we partner with industry to meet the needs of the Joint Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 17:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005338
|VIRIN:
|210125-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678260
|Length:
|00:11:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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