Dr. Jason Roos's SMART PROC GOV CON 2021 Keynote Remarks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005338" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Jason Roos, Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, provided keynote remarks at the January 22, 2021 SMART PROC GOVCON conference (https://www.smartprocgovcon.com). Dr. Roos's remarks summarize the key themes and goals on the horizon for the JPEO-CBRND's program portfolio as we partner with industry to meet the needs of the Joint Force.