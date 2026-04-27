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    Dr. Jason Roos's SMART PROC GOV CON 2021 Keynote Remarks

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    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Dr. Jason Roos, Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, provided keynote remarks at the January 22, 2021 SMART PROC GOVCON conference (https://www.smartprocgovcon.com). Dr. Roos's remarks summarize the key themes and goals on the horizon for the JPEO-CBRND's program portfolio as we partner with industry to meet the needs of the Joint Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 17:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005338
    VIRIN: 210125-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678260
    Length: 00:11:10
    Location: US

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