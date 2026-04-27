DOD ADM: Advanced Development and Manufacturing Facility

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The state-of-the-art Advanced Development and Manufacturing facility provides DOD and private industry with the space and tools necessary to rapidly produce medical countermeasures.







Known as the DOD-ADM, the facility is unique in several ways.

• It is a multi-purpose, multi-product biologics development and manufacturing facility that complies with current Good Manufacturing Practices, or CGMP’s.

• It has two independent manufacturing processing suites designed to operate up to Bio Safety Level 3

• The open ballroom and modular cleanroom design allow for flexible manufacturing of biological medical countermeasures such as vaccines and antibodies.

The facility is intentionally designed with available utilities and equipment that support simultaneous manufacturing of up to 4 separate and distinct products at any given time.





The DOD ADM’s Regulatory team ensures that quality and regulatory aspects are addressed throughout all stages of development for product licensure, including serving as the regulatory sponsor.



Working together we can help protect our Warfighters and save lives.