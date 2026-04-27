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Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense Programs: Chemical and Biological Defense





VISION: A Joint Force Ready to fight and win in CB-contested environment through a coordinated effort designed to neutralize adversarial CB threats.





MISSION: Anticipate future threats and deliver capabilities that enable the Joint Force to fight and win in chemical and biological (CB)-contested environments.



Learn more: https://www.acq.osd.mil/ncbdp/cbd/



The Chemical Biological Defense Program (CBDP) fields capabilities to the Joint Force in a core mission area of the DoD to counter Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) and plays a key role in executing the DoD Strategy for countering WMDs. The program principally supports the Priority Objective to deny the effects of current and emerging WMD threats through layered, integrated defenses. It provides direction and enabling capabilities to maintain and expand technical expertise; cooperate with and support partners; understand the threat environment and vulnerabilities to; control, defeat, disable, and/or, dispose of WMD threats; safeguard the force, and manage consequences. The CBDP provides this support as described in the CBDP Strategic Plan.





The CBDP fields capabilities which support the Joint Forces' ability to operate in a Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) environment. The CBDP Enterprise is composed of: components, services, and enabling partners. Those organizations with core responsibilities for the CBDP are the components and includes those organizations depicted in the video.





Under the authority, direction, and control of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment (USD(A&S)) through the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Defense (ASD(NCB)), the DASD(CBD) executes day-to-day management, governance, and resourcing of the Chemical and Biological Defense Program (CDBP) and coordinates with the Executive Agent (EA) for Chemical and Biological Defense (CBD) and other Office of Secretary of Defense components using the procedures and governance framework in DoDI 5160.01.