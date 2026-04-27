Connect With Us

JETT is our innovative technology action platform that connects you to the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND). If you have an idea or a technology that could help protect the Joint Force, we want to know about it!
Developed with industry in mind, JETT is intended to make conversations between JPEO-CBRND and industry members easier and help connect you to the right people from the start. JETT serves as a market research tool to ensure JPEO-CBRND is aware of the work that industry is pursuing and informs us about where we might focus our efforts and help shape the future capabilities.
When you complete a JETT submission, you’ll be connected to one or more of our offices and their staff for additional conversation about potential opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 17:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005334
|VIRIN:
|231219-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678251
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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