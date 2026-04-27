Connect With Us

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005334" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JETT is our innovative technology action platform that connects you to the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND). If you have an idea or a technology that could help protect the Joint Force, we want to know about it!



Developed with industry in mind, JETT is intended to make conversations between JPEO-CBRND and industry members easier and help connect you to the right people from the start. JETT serves as a market research tool to ensure JPEO-CBRND is aware of the work that industry is pursuing and informs us about where we might focus our efforts and help shape the future capabilities.



When you complete a JETT submission, you’ll be connected to one or more of our offices and their staff for additional conversation about potential opportunities.