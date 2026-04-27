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    Connect With Us

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    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    JETT is our innovative technology action platform that connects you to the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND). If you have an idea or a technology that could help protect the Joint Force, we want to know about it!

    Developed with industry in mind, JETT is intended to make conversations between JPEO-CBRND and industry members easier and help connect you to the right people from the start. JETT serves as a market research tool to ensure JPEO-CBRND is aware of the work that industry is pursuing and informs us about where we might focus our efforts and help shape the future capabilities.

    When you complete a JETT submission, you’ll be connected to one or more of our offices and their staff for additional conversation about potential opportunities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 17:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005334
    VIRIN: 231219-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678251
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Connect With Us, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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