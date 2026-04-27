T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers execute the initial physical assessment during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. The initial physical assessment for the T2COM Best Squad Competition consists of a modified Army Fitness Test (AFT), including the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank, pull-up and five-mile run with kit, demonstrating the speed, adaptability and enduring readiness of a modern day warfighter. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005332
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-BM801-1321
|Filename:
|DOD_111678240
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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