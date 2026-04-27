T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005332" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers execute the initial physical assessment during the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 4, 2026. The initial physical assessment for the T2COM Best Squad Competition consists of a modified Army Fitness Test (AFT), including the three-repetition maximum deadlift, hand-release push-up, sprint-drag-carry, plank, pull-up and five-mile run with kit, demonstrating the speed, adaptability and enduring readiness of a modern day warfighter. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)