Change of Charter Ceremony: Joint Product Manager BIO1

Change of Charter Ceremony: Joint Product Manager BIO 1 from LTC (P) John Nuckols to LTC Amanda Love
Narrator: LTC Charles DiTusa
National Anthem: Christina Ciak
Invocation: Chaplain Derek Mosher
Remarks from the JPM CBRN Medical: COL Ryan Eckmeier
Passing of Colors: COL Ryan Eckmeier, LTC Amanda Love, LTC (P) John Nuckols, and MAJ Andrea Mountney
Music: Army Song
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005328
|VIRIN:
|210713-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678183
|Length:
|00:42:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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