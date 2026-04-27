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    Change of Charter Ceremony: Joint Product Manager BIO1

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    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Change of Charter Ceremony: Joint Product Manager BIO 1 from LTC (P) John Nuckols to LTC Amanda Love

    Narrator: LTC Charles DiTusa
    National Anthem: Christina Ciak
    Invocation: Chaplain Derek Mosher
    Remarks from the JPM CBRN Medical: COL Ryan Eckmeier
    Passing of Colors: COL Ryan Eckmeier, LTC Amanda Love, LTC (P) John Nuckols, and MAJ Andrea Mountney
    Music: Army Song

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005328
    VIRIN: 210713-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678183
    Length: 00:42:23
    Location: US

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