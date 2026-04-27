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    Change of Charter Ceremony: Joint Product Director Biological Detection Systems Part 2

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    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Change of Charter Ceremony: Joint Product Director Biological Detection Systems from Ms. Karen Rosser to Mr. Jack Wilson


    Officiating Officer: Mr. Christopher R. Seacord, Joint Project Manager - CBRN Sensors
    Host: Dr. Jason Roos, Joint Program Executive Officer for CBRN Defense
    Outgoing Joint Product Director: Ms. Karen Rosser
    Incoming Joint Product Director: Mr. Jack Wilson
    Narrator: MAJ Kim Janicek
    Music: Army Song, Marine Corps Hymn
    Proffer – Arm/Flag Bearer: SFC Dell Woodard, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005327
    VIRIN: 210615-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678179
    Length: 00:33:35
    Location: US

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