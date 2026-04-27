Change of Charter Ceremony- Joint Product Director Biological Detection Systems Part 1

Change of Charter Ceremony: Joint Product Director Biological Detection Systems from Ms. Karen Rosser to Mr. Jack Wilson
Officiating Officer: Mr. Christopher R. Seacord, Joint Project Manager - CBRN Sensors
Host: Dr. Jason Roos, Joint Program Executive Officer for CBRN Defense
Outgoing Joint Product Director: Ms. Karen Rosser
Incoming Joint Product Director: Mr. Jack Wilson
Narrator: MAJ Kim Janicek
Music: Army Song, Marine Corps Hymn
Proffer – Arm/Flag Bearer: SFC Dell Woodard, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005326
|VIRIN:
|210614-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678176
|Length:
|00:32:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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