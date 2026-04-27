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    Analytical Laboratory System Helps with COVID-19 Response

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    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Analytical Laboratory System Helps with COVID-19 Response

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005324
    VIRIN: 200512-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678172
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: US

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    This work, Analytical Laboratory System Helps with COVID-19 Response, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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