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    CBRN Modernization - A Holistic Approach - NDIA CBRN 2019

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    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2019

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Speaker: Scott Kimmell, Deputy Commandant, U.S. Army Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear School

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2019
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005323
    VIRIN: 190805-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678170
    Length: 00:58:09
    Location: US

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    This work, CBRN Modernization - A Holistic Approach - NDIA CBRN 2019, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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