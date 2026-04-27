CBRN Modernization - A Holistic Approach - NDIA CBRN 2019

Speaker: Scott Kimmell, Deputy Commandant, U.S. Army Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear School
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005323
|VIRIN:
|190805-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678170
|Length:
|00:58:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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