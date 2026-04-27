C-SIRP provides integration and engineering of COTS/GOTS sensors for unmanned
platform integration. Early production focuses on current COTS/GOTS capabilities that
have been engineered to fit reduced size weight and power (SWaP) CRBN platform
requirements.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005322
|VIRIN:
|190301-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678165
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBRN Sensory Integration on Robotic Platforms (CSIRP), by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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