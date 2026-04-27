(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBRN Sensory Integration on Robotic Platforms (CSIRP)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2019

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    C-SIRP provides integration and engineering of COTS/GOTS sensors for unmanned
    platform integration. Early production focuses on current COTS/GOTS capabilities that
    have been engineered to fit reduced size weight and power (SWaP) CRBN platform
    requirements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2019
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005322
    VIRIN: 190301-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678165
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Sensory Integration on Robotic Platforms (CSIRP), by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video