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Where rapid decision-making is needed, the Analytical Framework is poised to support.



In a fast-paced world with constantly emerging threats, rapid, informed decision-making is paramount to ensure the Joint Force can fight and win regardless of the battlefield environment. To stay ahead of the threat, Department of Defense leaders must use tools and methodologies to inform their acquisition decisions in an unbiased and data-driven way. Established by the JPEO-CBRND, the Analytical Framework is a multidisciplinary analytical cell who utilize analytical tools to provide rapid decision-making capabilities tailored to customers’ unique challenges. This enables stakeholders at all levels to more effectively understand the operational impact of different solution sets within the context of rapidly changing threats. The Analytical Framework uses models to simulate performance, augment test data and allows for experimentation with solutions sets virtually to help drive down risk in a measureable optimized way.



Learn more: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/377156/embracing-digital-engineering



The Analytical Framework consists of three pillars:

- Mission Analytics examines gaps and trends in current threats and capabilities.

- System Analytics refines the potential capability set to articulate how the capability set performs to drive down operational risk.

- Combat Analytics utilizes a force-on-force model to experiment with capabilities virtually to understand impacts to mission success, support concepts of operations exploration, and provide valuable insight to inform investment decision.



The pillars are designed to be iterative, with information from one pillar feeding components of the next and informing future iterations. Using these pillars, tools and the data to support them, the Analytical Framework is able to provide real world, actionable information to stakeholders leading to better equipment, better capabilities and more support that is tailored to the unique CBRN problem set.



Through strategic partnerships and collaboration across the Joint Force, the Analytical Framework is constantly evolving to support, not just the Chem Bio community, but all aspects of the military.