Coast Guard Honolulu holds training for joint partners

U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu members hold a tactical operators course for U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Oahu March 23-27, 2026. The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators tactical operators course focuses on high-speed vessel maneuvers, security zone enforcement and coordinated threat response in complex maritime environments. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005310
|VIRIN:
|260415-G-OX937-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111678044
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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