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    Coast Guard Honolulu holds training for joint partners

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    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu members hold a tactical operators course for U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Oahu March 23-27, 2026. The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators tactical operators course focuses on high-speed vessel maneuvers, security zone enforcement and coordinated threat response in complex maritime environments. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005310
    VIRIN: 260415-G-OX937-1001
    Filename: DOD_111678044
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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