JPM CBRN Sensors Overview

JPM CBRN Sensors develops, fields and sustains CBRN sensors, reconnaissance systems, and mobile laboratory capabilities. They provide integrated early warning by bringing together the products in their portfolio along with robotics and autonomous systems, decision support tools, machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide situational awareness and understanding of CBRN threats.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1005308
|VIRIN:
|231219-A-ED040-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111678011
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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