JPM CBRN Sensors Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005308" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JPM CBRN Sensors develops, fields and sustains CBRN sensors, reconnaissance systems, and mobile laboratory capabilities. They provide integrated early warning by bringing together the products in their portfolio along with robotics and autonomous systems, decision support tools, machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide situational awareness and understanding of CBRN threats.