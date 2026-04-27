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    JPM CBRN Sensors Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    JPM CBRN Sensors develops, fields and sustains CBRN sensors, reconnaissance systems, and mobile laboratory capabilities. They provide integrated early warning by bringing together the products in their portfolio along with robotics and autonomous systems, decision support tools, machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide situational awareness and understanding of CBRN threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005308
    VIRIN: 231219-A-ED040-1003
    Filename: DOD_111678011
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

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    This work, JPM CBRN Sensors Overview, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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