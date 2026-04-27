JPM CBRN Special Operation Forces Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005307" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JPM CBRN SOF rapidly acquires and equips Special Operations and Special Purpose Forces with critical CBRN defense equipment necessary for mission success. Their focus is to further develop crucial technologies necessary for survival and unimpeded operations in denied CBRN environments. These technologies are transitioned to other Programs of Record as appropriate to enhance the capability of the Joint Force.