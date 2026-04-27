JPM CBRN SOF rapidly acquires and equips Special Operations and Special Purpose Forces with critical CBRN defense equipment necessary for mission success. Their focus is to further develop crucial technologies necessary for survival and unimpeded operations in denied CBRN environments. These technologies are transitioned to other Programs of Record as appropriate to enhance the capability of the Joint Force.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1005307
|VIRIN:
|231219-A-ED040-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111678006
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPM CBRN Special Operation Forces Overview, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.