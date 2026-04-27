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    JPEO-CBRND JPL and JPM Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    As a component of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Chemical and Biological Defense Program, the JPEO-CBRND protects the entire Joint Force – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and First Responders – through the advanced development of CBRN defense capabilities that enable our Warfighters to fight and win in a CBRN-contested environment.

    The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)'s core focus areas contribute to building a more lethal force, a priority in the National Defense Strategy, and streamline JPEO-CBRND efforts to meet the Joint Service’s needs in combating chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

    Four Joint Project Managers (JPM) provide oversight for the portfolios, including JPM CBRN Protection, JPM CBRN Medical, JPM CBRN Sensors and JPM CBRN Special Operations Forces. Two Joint Project Leads (JPL) focus on CBRN defense enabling biotechnologies and CBRN integration. The JPLs also provide portfolio-wide enabling support across the JPEO-CBRND.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005306
    VIRIN: 191223-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111677994
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: US

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    This work, JPEO-CBRND JPL and JPM Overview, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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