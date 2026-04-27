JPEO-CBRND JPL and JPM Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005306" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As a component of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Chemical and Biological Defense Program, the JPEO-CBRND protects the entire Joint Force – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and First Responders – through the advanced development of CBRN defense capabilities that enable our Warfighters to fight and win in a CBRN-contested environment.



The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND)'s core focus areas contribute to building a more lethal force, a priority in the National Defense Strategy, and streamline JPEO-CBRND efforts to meet the Joint Service’s needs in combating chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.



Four Joint Project Managers (JPM) provide oversight for the portfolios, including JPM CBRN Protection, JPM CBRN Medical, JPM CBRN Sensors and JPM CBRN Special Operations Forces. Two Joint Project Leads (JPL) focus on CBRN defense enabling biotechnologies and CBRN integration. The JPLs also provide portfolio-wide enabling support across the JPEO-CBRND.