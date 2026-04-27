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    Future Directions of the JPEO - NDIA CBRN 2019

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    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2019

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    Doug Bryce, Joint Program Executive Officer, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) speaks about the JPEO-CBRND's reorganization and its future direction.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2019
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1005305
    VIRIN: 190731-A-ED040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111677990
    Length: 00:27:17
    Location: US

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    This work, Future Directions of the JPEO - NDIA CBRN 2019, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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