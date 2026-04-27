Doug Bryce, Joint Program Executive Officer, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) speaks about the JPEO-CBRND's reorganization and its future direction.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005305
|VIRIN:
|190731-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111677990
|Length:
|00:27:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Directions of the JPEO - NDIA CBRN 2019, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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