JPL CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies Technologies Overview

JPL CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies enables the rapid development, manufacture, and fielding of safe and effective medical solutions across the full product spectrum, including development, clinical trials, manufacturing, and validated biological threat detection materials. These solutions support programs across the JPEO-CBRND portfolio by lowering product development risks and accelerating product maturity.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1005303
|VIRIN:
|240226-O-ED040-3337
|Filename:
|DOD_111677977
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
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|0
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