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    JPL CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies Technologies Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Video by Sydney Marchese 

    Capability Program Executive Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CPE CBRND)

    JPL CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies enables the rapid development, manufacture, and fielding of safe and effective medical solutions across the full product spectrum, including development, clinical trials, manufacturing, and validated biological threat detection materials. These solutions support programs across the JPEO-CBRND portfolio by lowering product development risks and accelerating product maturity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 16:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005303
    VIRIN: 240226-O-ED040-3337
    Filename: DOD_111677977
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

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