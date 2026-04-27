Moderator: Jeffrey Megargel, Program Manager, Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Other Transaction Agreement, Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense
Panelists:
Ryan Altenbaugh, Systems Engineer, NTA Defense
Dr. David Moore, DVM, PhD, President & Chief Operating Officer, SciTech Services, Inc.
Dave Hanson, Program Manager, D. Wheatley Enterprises, Inc.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 16:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1005301
|VIRIN:
|190805-A-ED040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111677968
|Length:
|00:52:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OTA Success Stories - NDIA CBRN 2019, by Sydney Marchese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.