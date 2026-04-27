Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Graduation

70 junior officers from Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 graduate from the 15-week training program at Naval Base Ventura County-Port Hueneme on Friday, May 1, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 15:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005290
|VIRIN:
|260501-N-EP681-8595
|Filename:
|DOD_111677854
|Length:
|00:55:25
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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