(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Bliss Hosts Community Listening Session on Proposed Data Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bliss leaders recently welcomed members of the El Paso community to a public listening session focused on the proposed data center project. The session provided an opportunity for residents, stakeholders, and local partners to hear directly from installation leadership and subject matter experts. Attendees were able to ask questions, share feedback, and learn more about the potential impact of the project. Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, Commanding General, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, spoke to Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs about the importance of this event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 15:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005287
    VIRIN: 260422-A-PT036-9377
    PIN: 569742
    Filename: DOD_111677839
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss Hosts Community Listening Session on Proposed Data Center, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM Pacific
    Fort Bliss

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video