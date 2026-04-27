Fort Bliss Hosts Community Listening Session on Proposed Data Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Bliss leaders recently welcomed members of the El Paso community to a public listening session focused on the proposed data center project. The session provided an opportunity for residents, stakeholders, and local partners to hear directly from installation leadership and subject matter experts. Attendees were able to ask questions, share feedback, and learn more about the potential impact of the project. Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, Commanding General, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, spoke to Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs about the importance of this event.