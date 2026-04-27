U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, executed a live-fire range during a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 1, 2026. CLB-2 conducted the battalion FEX to complete training and readiness requirements, sustain company competencies, and enhance operational readiness in support of future mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005286
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-BU905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111677836
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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