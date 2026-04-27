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    CLB-2 FEX | Live-Fire Range

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, executed a live-fire range during a battalion field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 1, 2026. CLB-2 conducted the battalion FEX to complete training and readiness requirements, sustain company competencies, and enhance operational readiness in support of future mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.04.2026 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005286
    VIRIN: 260501-M-BU905-1001
    Filename: DOD_111677836
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, CLB-2 FEX | Live-Fire Range, by LCpl Isabelle Veillette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMCNews, Certification, FEX, CLC-A, Motor Transportation, Readiness

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