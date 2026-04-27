U.S. Army video shows a compilation of air defenders of Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment participating in SWORD 26 May 3, 2026, in Halmstad, Sweden. SWORD 26 demonstrates the U.S. Army’s ability to operationalize the Army’s Transformation Initiative through the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) concept, leveraging in-theater forces to enhance deterrence and readiness. U.S. Army and NATO Allies will exercise across eight countries in the High North and Baltic region to validate NATO’s regional plans, harness battlefield innovation, and advance cutting-edge capabilities required to achieve speed, precision, and decision dominance (U.S. Army video by Spc. Luis Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2026 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005277
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-XI817-9499
|Filename:
|DOD_111677778
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|HALMSTAD, HALLANDS LäN, SE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SWORD 26 teaser 10th AAMDC, by SPC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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